September 7, 2023 Press Release from Ohio Northern University: Ada, Ohio - A new ranking by the Wall Street Journal recognizes the quality and value of an Ohio Northern University education. ONU is ranked No. 33 in the nation and No. 1 in Ohio for “salary impact” by the WSJ/College Pulse 2024 Best Colleges in the U.S.
According to the rankings, salary impact “measures the extent to which a college boosts its graduates’ salaries beyond what they would be expected to earn regardless of which college they attended.”
ONU is also highly rated in the publication’s overall ranking of the top 400 universities in the country. ONU is No. 96 in the country and second in the Buckeye State. Ohio State is the next highest ranked university in Ohio coming in at No. 222.
“This latest ranking is a reflection of the work our faculty and staff do every day to provide a high-impact learning experience and support our students,” said ONU President Melissa J. Baumann, Ph.D. “It affirms what our students, families, and alumni already know: an ONU education is a great value that provides an outstanding return on investment.”
WSJ/College Pulse 2024 Best Colleges in the U.S. rates the top 400 universities in the country, emphasizing how much a college improves its students’ chances of graduating on time, and how much it boosts the salaries they earn after graduation.
According to the Wall Street Journal: “The WSJ’s college rankings are based on a comprehensive evaluation of over 1,000 colleges and universities, taking into account a variety of factors that are deemed important for students and their future success. Unlike many other college rankings, which often focus solely on measures such as academic reputation or endowment size, the WSJ’s rankings take into account a wide range of factors, including the earning potential of graduates, the level of student debt, and the cost of attendance.”