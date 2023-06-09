Wapakoneta Festival Raises Awareness About Apraxia

WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - Many people gathered in Wapakoneta Friday evening for a festival raising awareness about a rare neurological disorder in kids.
Through balloon art, face painting, and outdoor food and activities, volunteers of The Apraxia Foundation promoted awareness about the disorder by hosting a festival at J.J. Catalina in Wapakoneta. Apraxia is a rare neurological disorder that causes difficulty speaking or moving due to brain damage or disease. Since apraxia is uncommon, The Apraxia Warriors in attendance strive to spread awareness on how we can help those with the disorder.
"Our goal completely is that we want to give a voice to every child who may be struggling to get verbal speech out," says LaRita Condon, Condon Communication Specialist.
"I was once one of these kids, so what we really really hope to do today is to let these kids know we know how hard that they're fighting for their voice because there can be so many misconceptions people with apraxia of speech can face, so we just want them to know that they're accepted and loved for precisely the person that they are," says Jordan Christian Levan, Founder & President, The Apraxia Foundation.
If you would like to learn more about apraxia and help spread awareness, visit theapraxiafoundation.org.