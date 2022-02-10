Wapakoneta Pizza Shop to close early on Super Bowl Sunday to honor Bengals fan's memory

Pizza businesses are no stranger to the Super Bowl rush, a time where floods of orders come rushing in from area residents looking to stock up on food for the big game.
This year, orders will be placed as many watch the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Los Angeles Rams.
However, one Wapakoneta pizza shop will be closing early on Super Bowl Sunday. La Grande Pizza, a family-owned business in Wapakoneta will lock its doors before kickoff in order to honor the memory of one of their own -- Shannon Peachey, a huge Cincinnati Bengals fan, that passed away in 2020 due to cancer.
"She put her heart and soul into La Grande specifically," said Drew Peachey, Shannon's niece.
The decision to close early this Sunday is actually tied to a quote that Shannon always said when talking football with her family members and co-workers.
"She would always say 'If the Bengals ever made the Super Bowl, I'm not working," explained Drew Peachey.
Remembering that quote gave the family an idea of how they can continue to honor her legacy. Customers, as well as co-workers, are behind the decision to close early on Sunday, pointing to the fact that Shannon was important to the community.
"I remember when we were 4-0 a few years ago, she was like 'Smoky, can you believe it?! We are 4-0!' " said Scott Donovan, who worked with Shannon since he was a Senior in High School. "Hopefully they win this one for her. She waited her whole life for this. As long as I have too... we were both Bengals fans our whole life,"
Instead of making pizzas, subs, salads, and more this Sunday during the super bowl, La Grande Pizza will only take orders until 5:30 PM, then closing at 6:00 PM, as they prepare to watch the super bowl to honor Shannon.
"She has always been really close to all of us up here, she was the heart and soul of this business," said Donovan.
"I'm sure we are going to gather here actually and watch the game," said Drew Peachy when asked where they would watch the Super Bowl. "I think that would be really special because this was Shannon's heart and soul. I think it will be really special especially watching here."
