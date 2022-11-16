Wapakoneta woman giving Thanksgiving necessities to families in need

Wapakoneta, OH (WLIO) - While many of us are looking forward to eating on Thanksgiving, one Wapakoneta woman is looking forward to helping other families put food on the table.
Shawna Johnson-Forehand has been putting together Thanksgiving baskets to hand out in her community for at least ten years. She began volunteering at 14 years old, and her passion for helping others has been going strong since. The Thanksgiving dinners she will be distributing will include turkey, sides, cornbread, biscuits, and brownie mix. She knows others are struggling, especially in these last few years, and it makes her happy to be able to step up to do something about it.
"I know a lot of my friends, several of my friends are either going to be doing either lasagna or pizza this year for dinner, or they're just foregoing dinner because they can't afford it. So, I figure, you know, and I don't have a lot myself, but I figure why not go out of my pocket and try to help as many people as I can," Shawna Johnson-Forehand said.
She also says that to her, the tradition of helping feed those less fortunate than her is part of what it means to be a member of a community. Most meals she buys to distribute come out of her own money, but this year others pitched in with donations as well. Shawna will be handing out her baskets this Monday.