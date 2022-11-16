Wapakoneta woman giving Thanksgiving necessities to families in need

Wapakoneta, OH (WLIO) - While many of us are looking forward to eating on Thanksgiving, one Wapakoneta woman is looking forward to helping other families put food on the table.

Shawna Johnson-Forehand has been putting together Thanksgiving baskets to hand out in her community for at least ten years. She began volunteering at 14 years old, and her passion for helping others has been going strong since. The Thanksgiving dinners she will be distributing will include turkey, sides, cornbread, biscuits, and brownie mix. She knows others are struggling, especially in these last few years, and it makes her happy to be able to step up to do something about it. 

