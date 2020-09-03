Wellness business "Nourish u" opens new location with help from Midwest Electric loan

Nourish u was founded in 2013. Started by two sisters, the business focuses on providing healthy food options to the Wapakoneta area. Their motto reads "When we feel better, we can do better!", which is something founder and co-owner Alisha Frost can relate to. After battling a major illness, she was inspired to take control of her health.
Alisha explains, "I was diagnosed with cancer in 2010, and it really opened my eyes, and it really opened my eyes to 'food is medicine'". It definitely impacted my life and my family, and my sister and we really just wanted to share what we've learned. So, that has been our mission all along is just to educate people on why food as such a big impact on health."
Nourish u started as a food truck and catering company that travels all over the area. Now, they are set to open their brick and mortar location in the Wapak YMCA. But with any grand opening, comes a long receipt of fees. Luckily, after a friend informed the sisters of the Revolving Loan Fund that Midwest Electric offers, they applied and got accepted. The low-interest loan helped them buy major equipment without worrying about massive credit.
"We would have had a really hard time getting the funding with the current situation. Banks do not want to offer a lot of loans right now," says Melissa Metz, founder and co-owner of Nourish u and Alisha's sister. "So, Midwest was a great opportunity for us to continue our mission and to have this new space here at the Wapak Y."
After two years of developing their new location, they are finally set to open by the end of this month. Besides a new menu full of plant-based options, the sisters are hoping to use the kitchen space available to extend their influence even further.
Alisha says, "They also have a teaching kitchen that we can utilize in the future to have classes and just get people involved in learning. I know there's tons of questions and nutrition facts seem to change overnight, so we're going to stay on top of it and just help people along the way."
If you would like to learn more delicious details about Nourish u, visit their website nourishu.net. And if your business is interested in applying for a loan from Midwest Electric, visit their info page here.