West Ohio Food Bank holds a community resource fair and food distribution at the Allen County Fairgrounds

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A local food bank provides Lima-area residents with basic necessities and the chance to connect with dozens of local employers.
Monday morning, the West Ohio Food Bank hosted a community resource fair and food distribution at the Allen County Fairgrounds. Originally, the resource fair began during the pandemic with about 15 vendors as a way to connect local residents with employers and other resources during the tough time. Over the last few years, the number of vendors has more than doubled, and the resource fair continues to provide attendees with impactful networking opportunities, information on affordable health care, and the ability to participate in the food distribution.
"The food distribution is a drive-thru distribution where individuals can just sit in their care and we will provide food to them, and we'll load it in their trunks. Since the SNAP has kind of gone back to normal from what it was pre-pandemic we're seeing a lot more people in need and a lot more working-poor. So, we just want to be able to be here and make sure they have food," stated Tommie Harner, CEO of West Ohio Food Bank.
The West Ohio Food Bank plans to hold another community resource fair and food distribution at the Allen County Fairgrounds this coming fall.