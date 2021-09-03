West Ohio Food Bank looking for agencies to participate in Community Resource Fair

The West Ohio Food Bank once again joining forces with area social service agencies to get information into the hands of residents.
There will be another resource fair at the September 16th food distribution. The food bank is extending an invitation out to any agency in Allen County to be a part of the resource fair. Organizations that will be on hand will include Brightview, Health Partners of Western Ohio, and Custom Staffing among others. Food Bank officials say the resource fair is a great opportunity to get your message out.
CEO Tommie Harner explains, “We just need organizations that’s within the community to know this is available if they would like to set up a booth. It’s a great opportunity to get resources to the clients. We’re doing it in conjunction with the food distribution, so we see about 125 families every hour.”
The resource fair is on Thursday, September 16th from 10 am to 3 pm at the West Ohio Food Bank on East Kibby Street. To receive the food distribution, you must pre-register. No registration is needed to just visit the resource fair.