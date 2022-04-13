Whirlpool breaks ground on new expansion project to Ottawa facility

The $65 million investment will help build a facility to accommodate the production of premium refrigeration products, including high-end built-in refrigerators.
"In the past five years we have invested more than $300 million in Ohio alone," said Don Metzelaar, Vice President of Integrated Supply Chain at Whirlpool. "This really is a testament to our skilled workforce in Ottawa, their dedication and commitment to quality and serving our customers."
Project leads say that the people who have been working in the facility helped make this project a reality.
"This project is truly a result of the Ottawa team consistently delivering outstanding results," said Kurt Kroplin, Whirlpool Ottawa Director of Operations.
The project will also bring 100+ jobs to the local area.
"Whirlpool recognizes that by breaking ground and expand this facility is bringing 100 new jobs to Ottawa," said Senator Sherrod Brown. "For too long we have had a trade policy and a tax policy that hollowed out manufacturing in Ohio and across the Midwest."
Representative Bob Latta also shared that the investment helps not only workers but the Ottawa Community.
"Going through the plant earlier and asking everybody where they are from... it's from Ottawa, from Glandorf, it's Ottoville, it's Leipsic, it's Lima, Defiance, go around the area, and all the great jobs you have provided so it's just not for that worker, but it's for their families, and it's for their community," said Representative Bob Latta.
The project is expected to begin later this year.
