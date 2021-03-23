Will increased technology be sticking around in the classroom after the pandemic?

With the pandemic, schools have had to get creative in how they instruct their students, and more technology in the classroom has been part of that solution.
Jeannine Jordan, the technology integration coach for Lima City Schools, says that it's been a lot of trial and error over the last year. But now, students are using Chromebooks in the classrooms, and teachers have gained major tech skills in a short amount of time.
While that is working for now, will these changes be sticking around once the pandemic begins to subside? Jordan believes that some schools may go back to traditional learning, while others might keep some changes for a while.
"I think that what we’re going to learn is how to take what we’ve done and blend it with face-to-face instructions to make us more efficient and effective," said Jordan. "But what that’s actually going to look like, it’ll be a bit of a transition, it’ll be a process of experimentation and figuring it out."
Jordan also noted that the increase in technology use in the classroom means more resources for students to access.