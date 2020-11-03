Winter HEAP now taking appointments

As temperatures have been dipping below freezing the past few nights furnaces have been turned on to take the chill off.
The West Ohio Community Action Partnership wants people to know assistance is available to help with their heating bills. The Home Energy Assistance Winter Crisis Program, better known as “HEAP”, started November 1st. It helps income eligible Ohioans with heating their homes and runs through March 31st 20-21. Nearly 1,500 families in Allen, Auglaize, and Mercer Counties were assisted through “HEAP” from November 1st, 2019 to May 31st, 2020. To find out more about “HEAP” and if you qualify call WOCAP at 419-227-2586.