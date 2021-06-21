A Fort Wayne woman was arrested in the Van Wert County village of Willshire.
The Van Wert County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the RoadDog Convenience Store around 10:30 Monday morning on reports of a woman who had been at the gas pumps with her vehicle for around an hour. She was reportedly trying to read other customers' credit card numbers. A second call to the sheriff's office claimed the woman had pointed a gun at someone.
Deputies arriving at the scene found 22-year-old Valerie Hardiek and arrested her without incident. She's facing charges of felonious assault and aggravated menacing. The sheriff's office says the incident is still under investigation.
Press Release from the Van Wert County Sheriff's Office: Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach announced the arrest of a woman at RoadDog Convenience Store in Willshire. Sheriff Riggenbach stated his Office received a phone call at 1035 hours today about a woman walking around with a gun. The caller advised the woman had been at the gas pumps for over an hour and acted as if she was trying to read credit card numbers from other customers. Sheriff Riggenbach also stated his Office received a second call about this woman, with the caller advising the woman pointed gun in his back.
When deputies arrived they located the female walking around outside near the gas pumps, where her car was located. Deputies took the woman into custody without incident. Deputies conducted an investigation at the scene involving several witnesses. The woman was identified as Valerie R. Hardiek, age 22, of Ft. Wayne, Indiana. She is charged with Felonious Assault, a Felony of the 2nd Degree and Aggravated Menacing, a Misdemeanor of the First Degree. Ms. Hardiek was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility where she is being held pending an arraignment in Van Wert Municipal Court. Sheriff Riggenbach said the incident remains under investigation.
The Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.