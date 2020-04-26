Woman is using her "gift from God" to spread joy and give blessings on Facebook

This woman from Lafayette is using what she calls her "gift from God" to spread joy on Facebook, and her husband has joined in on the daily blessings.
Karen and Alan Joseph seem to have found themselves a following on Facebook. It all started back in March when Karen uploaded a video of herself playing the piano as her husband recorded and talked to the people watching.
Karen has been playing the piano for practically her whole life. Lessons started at the age of 5, and eventually, she even went on to learn how to play the organ. Currently, she is a part of the American Guild of Organists and teaches piano lessons from her home.
“God has given me a gift," says Karen. "And how I can just put my hands on the keys and just play, it has to be a gift from God.”
Alan is the man behind the camera, and he loves to listen to his wife play. Although he doesn't play instruments himself, he supports Karen in all of her musical endeavors.
“It never gets old, believe me," says Alan. "The music she plays is phenomenal and I just love to be a part of this marriage, really.”
They have posted multiple videos a day for the past month, and they tell me people look forward to them. Karen says that the times she doesn’t end up posting until late at night, there have been people who comment on their videos saying they stayed up and waited for her blessings before going to bed.
“If I can bless anybody, we can bless anybody and lift their spirits-- boy, more power,” says Karen.
Hearing Alan’s voice behind the camera is just as joyful as the music Karen plays. While she’s playing, Al is greeting all the viewers and showing off the many different trinkets on top of the piano that change daily. He also has a signature sign off for the end of the videos, a wholesome “I love you.”
Alan says, “And the simple 'I love you' has got to be what they need to hear, and I love sharing it because I do love them. It's just not something that I throw out there willy-nilly, it’s I do love them and we love them.”
The couple makes a great team for lifting up people's spirits, but it’s come with years of practice. Alan was excited to say that they will be celebrating their 59th wedding anniversary this June.