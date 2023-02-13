Wrong date nullifies petition for Rick Eddy to be on May ballot

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima City Prosecutor Rick Eddy will not be on the May primary ballot for the race of Lima Municipal Court judge.
The Allen County Board of Elections says that a wrong date written on one of his petition pages has nullified that document. With that, he does not have enough signatures to be on the ballot. When he filed, there were 64 valid signatures, only 50 were needed. The wrong date cost him 31 signatures and a place on the ballot. Election officials say there may be a possibility that he could run as a write-in candidate for Lima municipal judge in November.