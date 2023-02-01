Chief Prosecutor Rick Eddy announces his run for Lima Municipal Court Judge

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Municipal Court chief prosecutor has his sights set on becoming the court's next judge.

This morning, Rick Eddy filed his petitions with the board of elections to run for Lima Municipal Court judge. He has been working in the city's prosecutor's office for 15 years, and in 2016 he became the chief prosecutor. Eddy believes his knowledge and experience make him the right person to become the lima municipal court's next judge.

