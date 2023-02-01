Chief Prosecutor Rick Eddy announces his run for Lima Municipal Court Judge

This morning, Rick Eddy filed his petitions with the board of elections to run for Lima Municipal Court judge. He has been working in the city's prosecutor's office for 15 years, and in 2016 he became the chief prosecutor. Eddy believes his knowledge and experience make him the right person to become the lima municipal court's next judge.
"Certainly, a judge's first job is to be neutral, fair, and partial; follow the law, apply the Constitution, and hold people accountable you know. I think any community's safety certainly might start with the police or the prosecutors but it ends with a judge making decisions. I understand how not only the cases work, how a trial unfolds, you know to be ready for all the things I've seen throughout my career, but also the docket. You know how to schedule things, how the schedule works, and how to keep things flowing," stated Rick Eddy, chief prosecutor and candidate for municipal court judge.
Lima Municipal Court magistrate John Payne and Rick Eddy are running against each other for the judge's seat. The Allen County Board of Elections says no other petitions have been taken out for the Lima Municipal judge's seat that will be on the 2023 primary ballot.
Born in Fort Worth, Texas, I moved to Lima when I was 13 and have lived here since. I graduated from Bath High School, then went to Bowling Green State University for my Bachelor’s in Marketing with a minor in Communications. Now I’m back home, working here as a multimedia journalist.