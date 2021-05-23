Wrong-way driver killed in two-vehicle crash in Auglaize County Saturday night

A wrong-way driver was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Auglaize County Saturday night. According to Wapakoneta Post, the incident happened just before 11 p.m. near milepost 8 on U.S. Route 33. 28-year-old Christopher Begley of Lewisburg was traveling west in the eastbound lane when he struck 59-year-old Debra Wenning of Celina head-on. Begley's pickup truck overturned following the crash, he was pronounced dead at the scene. Wenning was life-flighted to Mercy Health - Saint Ritas with significant injuries. Both were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash, which remains under investigation.
Media Release from Wapakoneta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol — 5/23/2021
St. Marys, Ohio — Troopers from the Wapakoneta Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Saturday evening May 22, 2021 at approximately 10:57 p.m. on U.S. Route 33 near milepost 8 in Auglaize County.
Through the investigation, it was determined that a red 2005 Chevrolet Silverado was being driven westbound in the eastbound lanes by Christopher T. Begley, age 28 of Lewisburg, Ohio. A silver 2006 Subaru B9 Tribeca was being driven eastbound on U.S. 33 by Debra Wenning, age 59 of Celina, Ohio. The Chevrolet Silverado struck the Subaru Tribeca vehicle head-on. The Chevrolet Silverado traveled off the north side of the roadway and overturned. The Subaru Tribeca traveled off the south side of the roadway. Both vehicles sustained severe damage.
Christopher T. Begley was extricated by mechanical means and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Debra A. Wenning was extricated by mechanical means. She was transported by Life Flight to St. Rita Hospital for significant injuries.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office, the St. Marys Police Department, the Ohio Department of Transportation, the Auglaize County Coroner’s office, the Buckland Fire Department, the New Knoxville Fire Department, St. Marys EMS, Midway Towing and Nelsons Towing.
Christopher T. Begley was wearing a properly adjusted seatbelt. Debra A. Wenning was wearing a seat belt. The crash remains under investigation.
Next of kin has been notified.