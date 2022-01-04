Sorry, an error occurred.
Updated: January 4, 2022 @ 2:10 am
The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record. total points and position last week at right:
DIVISION I
1. Centerville (11) 6-0 127
2. Gahanna Lincoln 8-1 105
3. Westerville S. 8-0 71
4. Kettering Fairmont 9-1 51
5. Upper Arlington (2) 9-0 48
6. Pickerington Cent. 7-1 42
7. Green 9-1 40
8. Lakewood St. Edward 6-2 39
9. Cin. Elder 10-2 37
10. Sylvania Northview 8-1 32
Others receiving 12 or more points: Lima Sr. 27. Lyndhurst Brush 19. Pickerington N. 14. Cin. Sycamore 13. Perrysburg 12.
DIVISION II
1. Akr. SVSM (10) 4-2 100
2. Tol. Cent. Cath. 8-1 87
3. Kettering Alter 7-2 82
4. Bloom-Carroll (2) 8-1 79
5. Cin. Woodward 8-1 60
6. Lexington 8-1 43
7. Dresden Tri-Valley 6-1 37
8. Waverly 7-3 30
9. Akr. Buchtel 6-3 27
10. Cols. Beechcroft 5-1 26
Others receiving 12 or more points: Day. Oakwood (1) 25. Delaware Buckeye Valley 19. Cols. Eastmoor 18. Thornville Sheridan 17.
DIVISION III
1. Ottawa-Glandorf (5) 8-0 98
2. Versailles (1) 8-0 83
3. N. Robinson Col. Crawford 8-0 68
(tie) Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (1) 5-2 68
5. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (2) 6-2 46
6. Spring. Shawnee (1) 7-2 41
7. W. Lafayette Ridgewood (1) 8-1 38
8. S. Point 8-1 36
9. Cols. Africentric 4-2 35
(tie) Cin. Taft (2) 5-2 35
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cols. Ready 32. Haviland Wayne Trace 29. Collins Western Reserve 27. Centerburg 24. Utica 20. Richwood N. Union 14.
DIVISION IV
1. Botkins (7) 8-1 106
2. Antwerp (2) 9-0 75
3. Glouster Trimble 9-0 72
4. Malvern (2) 8-0 71
5. Cols. Grandview Hts. 8-1 51
6. Lucasville Valley 9-0 50
7. New Madison Tri-Village 7-2 46
8. Toledo Emmanuel Christian 8-1 45
9. Richmond Hts. (2) 5-4 39
10. Spring. Cath. Cent. 8-0 34
Others receiving 12 or more points: Tiffin Calvert 25. Dalton 19. Maria Stein Marion Local 18. Berlin Hiland 14. Monroeville 13.
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
