Reschedule dates for girls basketball games ppd on 2/3/22:
 
TRAC:
Whitmer at Lima Senior - Feb 14
Oregon Clay at Findlay - Feb 8
 
WBL:
Wapak at Bath - Saturday 6pm JV
Defiance at Celina - Feb 7
Kenton at Van Wert - Feb 7
Shawnee at O-G - Sunday 2pm JV
Elida at St. Marys - TBD
 
NWC:
Spencerville at Allen East - Feb 7 w/ 1/2 JV at 6pm
Lincolnview at Jefferson - Saturday Noon JV
Columbus Grove at Bluffton - TBD
 
NWCC:
Hardin Northern at Ridgemont - Feb 14
USV at Elgin - Feb 12 varsity only 1pm
Waynesfield-Goshen at Ridgedale - TBD
 
MAC:
Parkway at Coldwater - Saturday 1pm JV
Minster at Fort Recovery - Feb 7
Marion Local at New Bremen - Sunday 1pm JV
New Knoxville at St. Henry - Feb 7
Versailles at St. John's - Feb 7 varsity only 6pm
 
TRC:
Lehman Cath. at Northridge - Feb 17
Riverside at Milton-Union - TBD
 
SCAL:
Jackson Center at Anna - Feb 7
Fairlawn at Fort Loramie - Feb 10
Russia at Botkins - TBD
 
PCL:
Continental at Miller City - Feb 12 Noon JV
 
GMC:
Wayne Trace at Paulding - Feb 12 11am JV
 
NWOAL:
Patrick Henry at Wauseon - Feb 7
 
BVC:
Vanlue at Arcadia - Feb 9
Van Buren at Arlington - Feb 12
Riverdale at Cory-Rawson - Feb 14
North Baltimore at McComb - Feb 12
 
Non-Conference:
Calvary Christian at Indian Lake - Feb 7
 
Finally, the Leipsic/Ada & P-G/L-B games were played on Monday, ahead of the storm!

