After areawide heavy rains and slushy snow accumulations to the north on Tuesday, the pattern is a bit drier from now through Friday. We'll track another potent system to begin 2022 with rain, then snow, and eventually the coldest air of the season as it pulls away.
Our Wednesday starts off with patches of fog and light mist. This will gradually diminish and give way to mainly dry conditions. Clouds will hold firm and keep temperatures fairly steady in the low 40s.
TONIGHT: A disturbance will bring scattered light rain, with areas to the northwest seeing some sleet or snow mixing in. The northwest part of the area may get cold enough for a few slick spots tonight into Thursday morning. It will stay too warm around Lima for anything but rain.
THURSDAY: Another mainly cloudy day, but only a spotty shower or two expected. Highs should range from the low to mid 40s.
NEW YEAR'S EVE: Much warmer as a southerly wind returns. Clouds still dominate, with only a slight shower chance. Highs will reach up to the middle 50s!!
EXTENDED FORECAST: Showers will begin rolling just as we ring in 2022! Saturday looks like a wet day with showers hanging around. A very sharp frontal boundary will drape over the area, with temperatures ranging from teens in northern Illinois to 60° in central Ohio! A band of accumulating snow will develop just north of the front. For now, it appears the "best" chances for a sizeable snow event will be just northwest of here toward Chicago to Detroit, but some backside snow showers are possible by Saturday night into Sunday. However, confidence is not overly high! Any small shift has major implications on where the snow and rain boundaries set up. Keep checking back over the next few days! Sunday looks very cold with highs in the 20s. Flurries and snow showers are possible early in the day. Temperatures will drop to the low/mid teens by Monday morning. A quiet pattern for the first half of next week with much warmer air by midweek.
Hello! I am very excited to join WLIO to begin a television career. You can connect with me on Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter @natewx. Feel free to e-mail me if you ever need anything at NKitchens@wlio.com!