A snowy start to the day with extremely hazardous travel conditions. The winter storm is behaving just as expected. As mentioned all week, the core of our winter storm hits today. The snow will be steady all day, finally diminishing after 9PM. Final storm totals will generally range from 9-12", with localized higher totals. The other issue is the wind. Northeast to north winds gusting around 30mph will create blowing and drifting. Even when the snow stops falling, the blowing and drifting will continue into Friday morning.
The winds settle down on Friday with blowing snow easing up. After our big snowstorm, the weather finally quiets down just in time for the weekend. It will likely take days to get our roads back in good shape, especially for those out in rural areas. Expect a few breaks of sun Friday afternoon, but there will be much more sunshine for the weekend. Temperatures remain cold, but moderate a bit for Sunday.
Stay warm and safe everyone! This is a substantial winter storm, and we were certainly due for it.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.
Hello! I am very excited to join WLIO to begin a television career. You can connect with me on Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter @natewx. Feel free to e-mail me if you ever need anything at NKitchens@wlio.com!