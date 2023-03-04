HUNTSVILLE, OH (WLIO) - For many, the first weekend of March marks the beginning of boating season and the Indian Lake Boat Show Weekend.
Local dealers come together every year at the start of the month to display their products to the public. Food, entertainment, and other vendors are available at the dealerships around Indian Lake.
During the pandemic, much like the auto industry, supply chain issues left many who were trying to buy a boat facing shortages and they often had to be put on a waitlist. The availability of stock is improving now, and dealers are excited to show the public what new features this year's boats come with.
"They're always being upgraded, new amenities every year and each of the companies have their own little ways that they want to show their features and benefits and that changes every year," said Bud Christman, the owner of Bud's Marine.
The Indian Lake Boat Show will continue through Sunday.