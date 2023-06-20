LIMA, OH (WLIO) - On Wednesday, June 21st, there will be a rally at the State House in Columbus to show opposition to the proposed state budget. Representatives from the West Ohio Food Bank will be participating and they are asking people to join them.
If you are concerned about funding for emergency food programs or other cuts that have been made there is room on the bus for you. The Ohio Association of Food Banks is providing the buses and you can use this link to get a seat. The bus leaves the West Ohio Food Bank which is located at 1380 E Kibby St, Lima, OH 45804 at 9:30 a.m. and will return around 3 p.m.