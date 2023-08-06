LIMA, OH (WLIO) - They had such a good response earlier this year, the City of Lima is bringing it back for a third time.
The Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America, better known as "NACA"' will be coming back to town for another open house. The city saw more than a 10% decrease in homeownership from 2000 to 2020 according to the U.S. Census which was concerning. "NACA" is a national non-profit that assists individuals through the process of home buying in ways that other lenders don't.
"It's about a point lower than normal interest rates. They really look at a non-traditional financing mechanism. They take the time to help people save and really get ready for the home-buying process. They go through what hud requires as for home buyer counseling. And really make sure people are going to be successful home buyers," said Andria Beach Perkins, director of Housing & Neighborhoods for the City of Lima.
If you are looking at buying a house, stop in and see "NACA" representatives on Saturday, September 9th at the LACNIP Resource Center at 1440 West Spring Street from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.