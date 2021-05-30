10-year-old cancer survivor holds toy drive for children's hospital

A 10-year-old cancer survivor from Bluffton is once again holding a toy fund.
Braylon Simon beat a rare form of Hodgkin lymphoma three years ago and has been helping lift the spirits of kids going through the same battle, ever since.
This is the third toy drive Braylon and his family have held for Nationwide Children’s Hospital, and have delivered around 11 hundred toys so far. Braylen says that toys helped distract him during long procedures, and he wants to help other kids feel more comfortable during theirs too.
Baylon's mom Kayla Simon says, “It makes my heart happy. He’s always been such a sensitive kid anyways and knowing that he wants to help give back and help with this. Every year he’s really excited to take the toys down. He enjoys giving back.”
They will be collecting newly, unwrapped toys until the end of July for kids of all ages. They will also be accepting gift cards. To find out how to donate, or to see an amazon wish list of toys, check out the Braylon Strong Facebook Page.
You can also call Kayla Simon at 419-890-7851 to coordinate a drop-off or delivery for a donation.
The hospital asks that no violent video games, toy guns, or iTunes gift cards be donated.