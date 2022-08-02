2022 Special Election unofficial results

After a year of debate and court cases regarding redistricting in Ohio, August 2nd ended up being a primary election day in Ohio. There are a few statehouse primaries on the ballot in area counties.
The Republican primary for the 78th House district has Susan Manchester as a candidate. She was an incumbent in the former 84th district, but is now a resident of the 78th district, because of redistricting. Manchester, who is from rural Auglaize County, is facing political newcomer Joseph Sreenan of Shawnee. Susan Manchester is the winner and she will be running unopposed in November.
Looking at the Republican primary for 84th district, we see Angela King of Celina, facing Jacob Larger of New Bremen and Aimee Morrow of Greenville in the newly drawn district. The winner will advance to face Democratic candidate Sophia Rodriguez of Celina in November. Angela King will move on to the general election.
Moving on to the Democratic primary for state representative in the 83rd district. Incumbent Jon Cross, a Republican, is running unopposed. But on the Democratic side it was Melissa Kritzell of Findlay facing Claire Osborn, also of Findlay. It will be Claire Osborn moving on to face Jon Cross in November.
Incumbent Craig Riedel is seeking other office, and so there is a primary in the Republican party to replace him for the the 82nd district. There we see Roy Klopfenstein of Haviland in Paulding County, facing Ted Penner, of Defiance County on the ballot. Roy Klopfenstein is the winner and will face Democrat Magdalene Markward in November.