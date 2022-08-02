2022 Special Election unofficial results

After a year of debate and court cases regarding redistricting in Ohio, August 2nd ended up being a primary election day in Ohio. There are a few statehouse primaries on the ballot in area counties.

The Republican primary for the 78th House district has Susan Manchester as a candidate. She was an incumbent in the former 84th district, but is now a resident of the 78th district, because of redistricting. Manchester, who is from rural Auglaize County, is facing political newcomer Joseph Sreenan of Shawnee. Susan Manchester is the winner and she will be running unopposed in November.

