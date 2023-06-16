June 16, 2023 Press Release from Ellen Winner, Community Sports & Therapy Center: Community Sports and Therapy Center is proud to announce that we will be sponsoring the third RED, WHITE, AND BLUE Celebration at Coldwater Memorial Park Amphitheater on the evenings of Monday, July 3rd and Tuesday, July 4th. This year is a two-evening event!
This FREE event open to the public will again honor members of the local FIRE, EMS and LAW departments who serve us so selflessly every day! All funds raised will go directly to these departments throughout Mercer County. To date over $20,000 in funds have been raised for these Mercer County departments.
ACT 3 Acoustic is opening up at 6:00PM on Monday July 3rd prior to Abbamania from 8:00 PM to 10:00PM! On Tuesday evening July 4th Roger DeMange and Rick Heyne be performing at 6:45PM prior to keynote performance by Material Girls Tribute Band from 8:00PM until 10:00PM. Announcements and the National Anthem will begin at 6:30pm. Food trucks by Holy Smokes and Barbeque, Wendel’s BBQ, U Wanna Pizza Me, Kiwanis K-Burgers and Crème De la Crème Cakery will be available to the public 6-10 pm. We will have a Beer Stand, including beer from local Tailspin, sponsored by Buzzard’s Glory Community Club and a Pop & Water stand sponsored by Winner’s Quality Meats, will also be available from 6-10 pm. We encourage the public to bring their own lawn chairs.
Celebration shirts are available in advance by calling 419-678-5195 with 100% of proceeds of the shirt sale going directly to the local Fire, EMS and Law Enforcement departments throughout Mercer County! We encourage you to wear your Red, White, and Blue shirt to the events on July 3rd and 4th at Coldwater Memorial Park to show your support and appreciation of our local heroes!
Complimentary shirts in the coordinating color are being provided by generous sponsors, including Mercer Health, RCS Construction, S & K, Garmann Miller, Signature 4 and Community Sports & Therapy Center, to the local Fire (Red), EMS (White) and Law Department (Blue) personnel to honor them at the event. We encourage members of the public to interact with those being honored, both to thank them and to discuss opportunities for them to also volunteer or serve.
“Mercer County EMS is in need of new EMS volunteers, this is a national issue as there is a major shortage of emergency medical technicians,” stated Kara Smith, Mercer County EMS Director. “Those interested should call the EMS office at 419-586-3797 to obtain more information.”
The event is hosting a family night on Monday, July 3rd and will also host several kids’ activities including a coloring contest and a “touch-a-truck” event with police cruisers, firetrucks, ambulances and more. Stay tuned to our event page for additional details that will be announced as the event draws closer. Coloring contest picture can be downloaded here: https://www.cstcenter.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/RWB23_ColoringContest.pdf
“As we celebrate our country’s Independence it is fitting that we express our appreciation and gratitude to all the safety personnel in Fire, Law, and EMS that keep us safe each and every day,” said Bob Hibner, Executive Director of Community Sports and Therapy Center. “This event is intended to celebrate our country’s Independence and at the same time give tribute to all the dedicated men and women who in the past, at present and in the future keep us safe locally!
For more information on this event, please see the attached poster or visit the event page at https://fb.me/e/35t4X5YE7 or on our website at https://www.cstcenter.com/red-white-and-blue-celebration. You can also contact Ellen Winner, CSTC Marketing, at 419-678-5195 or ewinner@cstcenter.com for more information.