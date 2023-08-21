4H Spotlight: Fun and friendship with the Equestrian Program

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It's nothing but horsing around in the equestrian program at the Allen County Fair, and the competition in the arena is just part of what makes this program so special. Here is Bethany Ulrick with this 4-H spotlight.
The Equestrian program is getting ready for a busy and fun week at the Allen County Fair. This year's Horse Queen Kaleigh Sasada and Princess Isabella Wilson enjoy what the fair and 4-H have brought into their lives.
"4-H means a lot to me," says Kaleigh Sasada, 2023 Allen Co. Horse Queen. "It definitely builds friendships and teaches me to be a better leader for all the younger youth looking up to me and it's a very positive impact on my life."
"I have so many friends and so many people that if I wasn't in 4-H I probably would have never met. Me and my best friend met at this fair and we are still best friends to this day. It's an amazing experience I wouldn't trade it for the world," adds Isabella Wilson, 2023 Allen Co. Horse Princess.
Before the competitions start, the equestrian program begins the fair with the blessing of the horses. If the participants are new to competing or more experienced in what the Allen County Fair has to offer, they have been working year-round to get their horses ready for this week.
"You know we take time out of our days and make our horses the best they can to compete against other horses," adds Sasada. "It's a very awesome experience and I am very blessed to have this."
While the competition is tough under the pavilion, each rider is there to support one another throughout the week to make sure that everyone does their best.
"Everyone is like a family out here," says Wilson. "You ask someone for a bridal or a saddle pad or a brush, they are like, 'Yea sure totally.' It's amazing everybody is super helpful and so nice you can ask anybody any questions and they will answer. They won't make you feel stupid or anything. It's great."