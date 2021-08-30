A jury trial begins for a Lima man accused of selling the drug that led to an overdose death

The jury trial begins for a Lima man who allegedly sold the drugs that lead to an overdose death.
DeJuan Lucas is on trial for the charges of involuntary manslaughter and corrupting another with drugs, plus numerous drug trafficking and possession charges. He's accused of selling the drugs that led to the death of Dino Gerdeman during a party that was thrown in a Lima hotel in May of 2020. Prosecutors say that Gerdeman asked Kaelonda Peoples-Fuqua to get drugs for the party and she did from Lucas. The defense attorney says that Lucas admitted to selling drugs but did not sell the drugs that killed Gerdeman. The trial will resume on Tuesday.