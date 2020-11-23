A new peer to peer support group "Thrive" in Lima to help those with addiction and mental health issues

A new peer to peer support group is trying to get the word out about their services.
“Thrive” representatives went car to car at Monday’s food distribution at the West Ohio Food Bank. They were explaining the services they can offer to those suffering from addiction and mental health issues. Beating substance abuse and mental illness is difficult and just knowing there is help out there is important.
Shawn Pasch with “Thrive” explains, “It’s hard to put words to it o how important it is. Because I know, for me I used almost 20 years. During active addiction, it was a struggle to be able to find a way out and to be able to find the resources needed to find that way out.”
“Thrive” can connect you to those resources. Learn more by logging on to their website https://thrivepeersupport.org/.