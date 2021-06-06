A single-vehicle crash Sunday morning claims the life of an Auglaize County man

An Auglaize County man is killed in a Sunday morning crash just outside of Waynesfield. According to the Wapakoneta post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened just before 2 a.m. on Buckland-Holden Road just west of Graham Toad. 35-year-old Adam Stiles was heading west when his car went off the right side of the road and hit a driveway culvert. First responders had to use the jaws of life to reach Stiles, but he died at the scene. Stiles was not wearing a seat belt, and alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.
Media release from Ohio State Highway Patrol-Wapakoneta Post 6/6/21
Wapakoneta, Ohio – Troopers from the Wapakoneta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Sunday morning June 6, 2021 at approximately 1:57 a.m. just west of Graham Road on Buckland-Holden Road in Auglaize County.
Through the investigation, it was determined that a blue 2006 Honda Civic was being driven westbound on Buckland Holden Road by Adam Stiles, age 35 of Wapakoneta, Ohio. The Honda Civic drove off the right side of the roadway and struck a driveway culvert. The Honda Civic came to final rest in the ditch.
Adam Stiles was removed from the vehicle by mechanical means. He was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Eley Funeral Home in Wapakoneta, Ohio.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Uniopolis and Wayne Township Fire Departments, Uniopolis EMS, Tops Towing and Garage, and the Auglaize County Coroner, Jason Stienecker.
Adam Stiles was not wearing a properly adjusted seatbelt. Alcohol is not suspected in this crash. The crash remains under investigation.
Next of kin has been notified.