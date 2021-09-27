A Tennessee woman dies in a crash in Paulding County Sunday night

A Tennessee woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Paulding County on Sunday.
Media release from Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol: PAULDING – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred yesterday at approximately 6:40 p.m. on State Route 613 west of Township Road 159, in Brown Township, Paulding County.
Troopers determined Patricia S. Billingsly, 48, of Columbia, Tennessee, was driving a 1999 Plymouth Voyager van when it went off the left side of the roadway. Ms. Billingsly swerved and lost control. The van struck a farm access drive and overturned, ejecting Ms. Billingsly. She succumbed to fatal injuries at the scene and was transported by Oakwood EMS to Paulding County Hospital.
State Route 613 was closed for approximately 45 minutes following the crash during the investigation and scene clean up. The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, Paulding County Coroner, Oakwood volunteer fire and EMS, and Gideon’s Towing Service.
The Patrol reminds motorists to not drive distracted and always buckle up.