Active job search required again to receive unemployment benefits

The number of available jobs in our area may soon be lowered, after Ohio reinstated the work-search mandate for those receiving unemployment benefits.
Starting May 23rd, all unemployed Ohioans will be required to prove they are actively seeking out jobs to continue collecting benefits. A minimum of two job applications must be filled for each week unemployment is claimed. Attending a resume-writing course or having a re-employment plan on ohiomeansjob.com are also acceptable instead.
The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services originally resumed this rule on December 6th, 2020 for anyone claiming new unemployment past that date. Now, it will include everybody, no matter when they filed.
Ohio Means Jobs Allen County says the extra unemployment money in relation to the pandemic is scheduled to end in September. However, they encourage individuals not to wait, as job opportunities could get taken.
"It’s extremely important that individuals get back to work. In Allen County, just within a 10 mile radius of Lima, we have over 2000 job opportunities," says Jessie Doyle, the Administrator at OMJ Allen County. "So, our local employers are in desperate need of getting individuals to fill those positions so that they can stay productive and competitive in the local workforce.”
Those exempt from the work-search requirement include anyone on a temporary layoff of 45 days or less, those in approved training, or those in good standing with a union hiring hall that refers its members to jobs.
For help in your job search or to receive a professional career consultation, visit ohiomeansjobs-allen-county.com/.