Active Shooter Response Training in Lima educates police and schools on safety measures

Active Shooter Response Training was held in Lima to multiple police departments and school districts from throughout the state of Ohio.
The Lima Police Department and the ALICE training institute have teamed up to bring the certification training to the AXIS center. During the program, attendees were able to learn important strategies and responses that they can implement if faced with an active shooter.
"So there is a lot of information that is being thrown at us that we can take back to our schools and community and help them with active shooter situations," said Eric Mericle, a Patrolman at the Lima Police Department.
The recent shooting at Michigan's Oxford High School also intensified the focus of the training.
"You never know when or where this is going to happen," stated Mericle. "Learning the ideas and the values and all the things that are thrown at us to keep yourself safe and help keep others safe, it is very important."
Educators were also on hand to learn how they can properly protect fellow staff as well as the student they teach.
"We didn't go into this profession to really have to deal with these types of situations but it's our reality right now," said Melissa Bly, an educator at Mason City Schools.
Bly further explained that being prepared is key, and hopes that what is learned at the event can be implemented if danger strikes.
"Just know all that they can know ahead of time so that it would lessen the panic, and certainly the panic is going to occur, but we want to try and test that muscle memory so that our adults that are taking care of our kids can make good decisions on their behalf."