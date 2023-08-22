Additional State Funding To Aid Small Cities With Roadway Improvements

August 22, 2023 Press Release from the Ohio Department of Transportation: COLUMBUS – The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is providing $16.9 million to 10 municipalities in 9 counties to help fund major roadway reconstruction or maintenance projects. The funding comes from ODOT’s Small City Program. This program provides funding for road, safety, or signal projects on certain routes within municipalities with a population between 5,000 and 24,999.
“These small-city projects are of big importance to the communities receiving these grants, and we are happy to help our local governments with the cost of these necessary roadway improvements,” said Governor Mike DeWine.
ODOT will provide up to 95% of the eligible costs for construction and construction inspection only.
Combined with the local funding match, the total construction value of these projects is $38.9 million.
“The Small City Program is a big boost to our local municipal partners who, like ODOT, have a responsibility to keep their roads and bridges in good order,” said ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks.
ODOT accepts applications from eligible municipalities each year starting May 1 and ending June 15. The applications are reviewed by a committee with a background in funding and program management, environmental, engineering, and crash data and safety analysis.
ODOT’s Small City Program is currently funded at $10.5 million annually.
You can see the PDF of the full list of projects by clicking on the graphic below.