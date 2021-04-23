Alleged car thief leads law enforcement on a chase that ended in a crash

An Ada man was arrested after leading law enforcement on a chase through three counties in a stolen car.
31-year-old James Hedrick is in the Allen County Jail on the charges of Theft of a Motor Vehicle and Failure to Comply. The Allen County Sheriff's Office says that just after 8 o'clock Friday morning, Hedrick stole a vehicle from a repair shop in the area of Roush and Ada roads. The owner of the shop followed the vehicle until Allen County deputies came to make an arrest. The pursuit started on southbound on I-75, the chase reached speed of up to 100 miles per hour. Other law enforcement joined the chase which ended between Botkins and Sidney when Hedrick crashed the stolen vehicle.
He also has another outstanding warrant for Theft of a Motor Vehicle. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Media release from Allen County Sheriff’s Office 4/23/21:On April 23, 2021, at approximately 8:17 a.m., Allen County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were dispatched to the area of Roush Road and Ada Road for a vehicle that was just stolen from a repair shop. The shop owner was following the suspect until deputies were on scene. An Allen County Sheriff’s Office deputy was able to locate the vehicle traveling south bound on I-75 near Harding Highway and attempted to stop the vehicle. The driver rapidly accelerated, continuing south bound on I-75 at speeds up to 100 mph, failing to stop for deputies. The pursuit traveled south through Auglaize County and proceeded into Shelby County.
Officers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol Post 6 and Post 55, Botkins Police Department, Anna Police Department, Sidney Police Department, and Shelby County Sheriff’s Office assisted. Once other agencies were present, Allen County Sheriff’s deputies discontinued the pursuit. A short time later, near mile marker 93, the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed. Ohio State Highway Patrol handled the crash. The driver did not have any injuries.
The driver, James David Hedrick (DOB 07/09/1989) of Ada, Ohio, was transported to the Allen County Jail and charged with Theft of a Motor Vehicle and Failure to Comply. He was further served with an outstanding arrest warrant for Theft of a Motor Vehicle. This investigation is still ongoing.