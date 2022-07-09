Allen County Children Services looking for people to be foster parents

Allen County Children Services is looking for caring people to become foster parents. Saturday, they held an informational session at Vibe Coffeehouse to talk to people about the process of becoming a foster parent. Allen County Children Services say they have a need for foster homes in the county, especially for teenagers. If they don’t have a home to send children put in foster care, they may have to place them outside of Allen County. So, they would like to see more people with big hearts to step up and help local children.
“A lot of kids come with trauma. In fact, most of our kids that come into foster care have dealt with some kind of trauma,” says Ann Jenkins, Special Services Supervisor, ACCS. “So, it is going to take somebody that is open to having patience and working with a child who has had a loss in their life. So, we want families that are going to be able to show a lot of care and affection and patience and structure for those kids.”
And current foster parents say stepping up and helping a child in need of a good temporary home is rewarding.
“Take the step and do it. There's a lot to gain from it, a lot of things to learn, and a lot of things that you will learn about yourself and about other people and the difference you are going to make and it is worth the risk,” exclaims Kelley Ulis, Foster Parent.
“Our community is so supportive of the foster care system. There are so many things out there that are put in place to help us as foster parents that it is really tremendous. So I would say the same thing take the step and give it a try. I think you'd enjoy it,” adds Marge Rowe, Foster parent.
If you would like to learn more about what it takes to be a foster parent, you can call Allen County Children Services at 419-227-8590.
