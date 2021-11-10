Allen County commissioners discuss ARPA funding

The Allen County commissioners met Wednesday afternoon to discuss funding that is coming from the American Rescue Plan Act or ARPA.
Earlier this year, the county received half of the funding from the federal government. They are now working to figure out how they plan on allocating that money to different needs throughout the county.
The team behind that effort is gearing up to start giving out money over the next year, but it will be a process to plan out how best to use the ARPA funding.
"Our biggest concern is that we spend these dollars to the best impact of Allen County," said commissioner Beth Seibert. "We still have some conversations on the docket, and I’m sure we still will for several years, of agencies and entities saying 'this is how we think the commissioners should be spending these dollars'."
The county has until 2024 to allocate the ARPA funds.