Allen County EMA talks about preparing for dangerous wind conditions

With high winds into the weekend, power outages could become a reality which poses a danger with the bitter temperatures. Our Nathan Kitchens spoke with Allen County's EMA director on how we should prepare.
Old Man Winter is getting ready to unleash his fury on Ohio as dangerously cold temperatures combine with high winds and snow.
"It's not necessarily the amount of snow that we're going to receive. It's the wind blowing that snow around which is going to cause trouble for our road crews to get the roadways clear," explained Tom Berger, Allen County EMA director.
Only 3 of the past 24 winters have produced wind chills as low as predicted. With winds creating the potential for power outages, the Emergency Management Agency says everyone should think about where they will go if they lose power.
"Stress to people to have a plan. Is that neighbors, is that family members in the area, public places that they can go for places to stay warm," said Berger.
The EMA says they have been in close contact with AEP Ohio which says will have crews standing by to restore any power outages as fast as possible. If outages become a larger issue than expected, the EMA will reach out to the red cross which has shelter opportunities.
How have you been preparing for the winter blast? We caught up with a couple of Lima residents who say they are ready.
"I own a retail store, a jewelry store, so we're getting everything ready. Just checked it all so we're ready to go because I think people will come today and they may stay in for the weekend," commented Scott Koenig, owner of Don Jenkins Jeweler.
"Oh yeah! I'm ready for a white Christmas. I bought some salt and that's it," said Maggie Curtis, Level IV Salon.
It is weeks like this that remind us why we should have a winter kit prepared before the winter storms strike. If you must travel in harsh weather, make sure you have that kit in your vehicle.
"In your car, we're always stressing folks to have extra blankets, power charger, make sure your cell phone is charged when you leave. If you have a rear-wheel drive vehicle, a little extra weight in the back to give it a little more traction," suggested Berger.
Let's hunker down and get through these harsh winter days. Temperatures by the new year may hit the 50s!
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.
Hello! I am very excited to join WLIO to begin a television career. You can connect with me on Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter @natewx. Feel free to e-mail me if you ever need anything at NKitchens@wlio.com!