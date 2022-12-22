Allen County EMA talks about preparing for dangerous wind conditions

With high winds into the weekend, power outages could become a reality which poses a danger with the bitter temperatures. Our Nathan Kitchens spoke with Allen County's EMA director on how we should prepare.

Allen County EMA talks about preparing for dangerous wind conditions

Old Man Winter is getting ready to unleash his fury on Ohio as dangerously cold temperatures combine with high winds and snow.

Allen County EMA talks about preparing for dangerous wind conditions
Allen County EMA talks about preparing for dangerous wind conditions

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Meteorologist

Hello! I am very excited to join WLIO to begin a television career. You can connect with me on Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter @natewx. Feel free to e-mail me if you ever need anything at NKitchens@wlio.com!

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.