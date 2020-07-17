Allen County mask requirement takes effect

If you are out in public in Allen County Friday night, you are required to have a mask.
The mandate started at 6 p.m. and means if you are inside any location that is not a residence, you need to wear a mask. If you are outside and you cannot maintain social distancing with someone that is not a member of your family, you also will need to wear a mask. Also, masks are required for anyone using public transportation or rideshare services.
Children under 10 or minors who cannot safely wear a mask are exempt from the requirements, as well as people who have a doctor's permission not to wear one. The state announced Allen County rose to level 3 on Thursday after the county saw a 20% increase in cases over the past two weeks.
Click the PDF to see the entire Director's Amended Order 7-17-20: