Allen County RTA's two new trolleys, Rusty and Steamy, begin downtown Lima routes on July 1st

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The very first passengers will board Lima's new trolleys tomorrow.
Starting July 1st, every Saturday, the free "Lima Loop" will give rides around the downtown Lima area. The two new trolleys are a combination of more modern construction, with some parts from the original vintage vehicles. Both are also wheelchair accessible. Riders can look forward to relaxing, open-air rides throughout downtown. The goal for the Lima Loop is to provide another unique experience downtown and help lift up local businesses where passengers will be dropped off.
"The best part about the trolley is everybody that's out driving around is watching you, waving at you, because they haven't seen the trolley out and about either. I think it's going to help boost the morale in Allen County and show people what downtown Lima has to offer," said Kelli Miller, fixed route transportation manager at the Allen County RTA.
Naming the trolleys was left to the public. Almost 800 voted, and they chose "Rusty" and "Steamy".
"I think it makes them put a name with the trolley and then want to ride on it and see what it's all about," added Miller.
Starting in August, the Lima Loop will also run every Friday. To learn more about routes and times, visit acrta.com.