Allen County Sheriff's Office holds blood drive today and planning more

The American Red Cross Bloodmobile was in Lima on Wednesday for a blood drive at the Allen County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Matt Treglia says it has been at least nine years since the department last held a blood drive.
One of their public information officers presented the idea after their family was affected by COVID-19 and required many blood transfusions. Those showing up to donate blood included sheriff's office and common pleas court employees, as well as the public.
"We want people to rally together and help the community and work together and all work together to be more helpful," Treglia explains. "We have a lot of people today that are first time donors and due to the COVID epidemic that stormed through here, we have some people that were affected by it. That's why I think you got a lot of first-time donors stepping up now."
In total, around 25 people donated blood at the event. Sheriff Treglia says they plan on having more drives in the future and hope to expand the public reach even further.