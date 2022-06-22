Allen County Sheriff's Office releases update on deputy who was shot early Tuesday morning

An Allen County deputy that was shot in the face Tuesday morning has been discharged after successful surgery.
The Allen County Sheriff's Office says that 26-year-old deputy Izak Ackerman underwent successful surgery in Columbus and has been discharged. Ackerman will be off duty on medical leave and will likely remain off duty during the course of the BCI investigation.
The deputy was injured after a traffic stop turned violent on the south side of Lima. Around 2:30 AM on Tuesday a traffic stop was initiated on Second Street, but the suspect took off -- starting a short vehicle chase towards Sugar Street.
The suspect then exited their vehicle, starting a foot chase. The Sheriff's office says that the suspect then started shooting at the deputy. The suspect was killed during the encounter. The name of the deceased is expected to be shared later this week.
Media release from the Allen County Sheriff's Office:The deputy injured in yesterday’s shooting incident was Deputy Izak Ackerman (26 years of age). Deputy Ackerman has been a valued member of this office since his hiring in September of 2018 and is currently assigned to the third shift Uniform Division. Deputy Ackerman underwent a successful surgery last evening at a Columbus area hospital and has since been discharged. Deputy Ackerman is off duty under medical leave at this time and will likely remain off duty during the course of the BCI investigation. We anticipate being able to release the name of the deceased suspect later this week. No further information is available at this time.
