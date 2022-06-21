**UPDATE** 7:20 am: Allen County Sheriff Matt Treglia says that around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, a deputy was attempting a traffic stop near 2nd Street in Lima when the suspect drove off and a pursuit started toward Sugar Street. The incident went from a vehicle pursuit to foot pursuit. While the deputy was chasing the suspect, they were shot in the face, and the suspect was killed. The names of the deputy and suspect have not been released, but the deputy was taken to a Columbus hospital for treatment. The investigation is being conducted by the Ohio Bureau of Investigation.
Media Release from Allen County Sheriff's Office
At approximately 2:30 am this morning (6-21-2022), a uniformed patrol deputy with our office attempted a traffic stop on 2nd St. in Lima, Ohio. The vehicle immediately fled the scene and led the deputy on a short vehicle pursuit. After a few city blocks the operator stopped and exited the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot. The deputy pursued on foot and a struggle ensued between the deputy and suspect. Preliminary investigation appears to show the suspect who was armed with a firearm, and the deputy exchanged gunfire. The deputy was shot in the face and was transported to Lima Memorial for immediate treatment, and was later transferred to a Columbus area hospital. The suspect was struck by gunfire and is deceased. Sheriff Treglia ordered BCI&I to lead the investigation.
Your News Now First Edition:An Allen County Sheriff's deputy was shot early Tuesday morning while chasing a suspect. The identity of the deputy has not been released. We do know they were taken to the hospital, but their condition is unknown.
Lima Police Department reported the officer-involved shooting started around 2:37 a.m. near the intersection of 2nd and Sugar streets on the south side of Lima. The traffic stop led to a vehicle chase. The suspect then got out of their vehicle and ran off so a foot chase began.
Police say the suspect started shooting at the deputy. No word on what happened to the suspect. The Lima Police Department and Lima Post of the State Highway Patrol are assisting in the investigation. We'll have more for you on the shooting investigation and the name of the deputy who was shot and when details are released.
