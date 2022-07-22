ALLEN COUNTY (WLIO) - Multiple social media posts and emails circulating over the past couple of days making allegations against a local "Teens for Christ" branch have now reached the Allen County Sheriff's Office.
The postings and letters allege that the local organization is 'cult-like' and that sexual harassment, abuse, and misconduct have occurred within the organization. The sheriff's office, in a news release Friday, is asking for the community's help in finding any possible victims even if they reached out to another law enforcement agency.
Sheriff Matt Treglia has reached out to federal authorities since jurisdiction related to these allegations has not been established. The sheriff's office also states the office has received no formal criminal complaints. They say if a formal complaint is filed it will be investigated. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau.
If you would like to read the letter circulating on social media concerning the allegations, you can find it on this website:Harvest Home Farm. Please be aware that as stated on the link, the letter details situations of molestation and sexual abuse.
7/22/22 Press Release from the Allen County Sheriff's Office:Yesterday (7-21-2022) it was brought to the attention of this office that multiple concerning allegations were recently made on social media regarding a local Teens for Christ branch and a few of its members. A letter was also found online that made serious allegations against a resident(s) of Allen County, Ohio. Through our research we have found that members of various groups and boards throughout the community affiliated with Teens for Christ locally were likely presented with similar allegations via a letter in recent weeks. This office is asking for the communities help reaching out to possible victims in this case. If you have any information related to this case, please contact our office. Even if you have spoken to another law enforcement agency or any other organization, we are asking that you still contact our office. Sheriff Treglia has preemptively reached out to federal law enforcement partners, due to the fact that jurisdiction has not been established at this time and we have yet to receive a formal criminal complaint. We would like to make it abundantly clear that no criminal complaint will be ignored regardless of who the suspect or victim is. Every complaint will be investigated to our greatest ability.
Information can be forwarded to Allen County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau 419-993-1413 / 419-993-1425 / 419-227-3535.
Professionally,
Maj. A. McConnahea
