ALLEN COUNTY (WLIO) - Multiple social media posts and emails circulating over the past couple of days making allegations against a local "Teens for Christ" branch have now reached the Allen County Sheriff's Office.

The postings and letters allege that the local organization is 'cult-like' and that sexual harassment, abuse, and misconduct have occurred within the organization. The sheriff's office, in a news release Friday, is asking for the community's help in finding any possible victims even if they reached out to another law enforcement agency.

