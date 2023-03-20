Allen East Robotics Team Showcases Inventions Before National Competition

HARROD, OH (WLIO)- The Allen East Robotics Team gave a sneak peek of their inventions Monday evening.
Allen East 5th through 9th grade students involved with the robotics team displayed their robotic creations to board and family members as they prepare for their national competition in April. These young electricians and engineers crafted a hot foil stamping, an automated pick and place conveyor, and an automated liquid dispenser conveyor robot. Students crafted their projects over the course of several months, and the experience they have gained will kick start a bright future.
"Robotics really means a lot to me. It just really means like I can be myself and be who I want to be and be able to show my expression. I can just show what I have been spending months on working, and it just really like makes me happy and excited," says Izzy Webb, Allen East Robotics Team 7th Grader.
"It really opens a lot of doors, especially as a high schooler, because we have went to many field trips to our sponsors like Lyons Automation's and B&K Tooling, and it really just shows us like what careers I can pursue with the same thing that we're just doing right now," says Landen Twining, Allen East Robotics Team 9th Grader.
The Allen East Robotics Team will compete in the National Robotics Challenge Competition and the Ohio Technology and Engineering Educators Association Competition on April 14th in Marion, Ohio.