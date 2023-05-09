LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Department of Housing and Neighborhoods is accepting applications for the Community Development Block Grant and HOME funds.
The federal money is used to help fund non-profit programs that help low to moderate-income residents of Lima. To qualify for the grants, groups need to submit a consolidated plan outlining their program to which could help with housing and expanding economic opportunities in the city. On May 22nd in the city council chambers, Lima will be holding a public hearing for people to share their thoughts on the CBDG/HOME fund needs.
“It’s mainly held for organizations, nonprofit organizations, and public services that are desiring to provide services for our citizens,” says Carmilla Zion, Lima’s Deputy Dir. of Housing and Neighborhoods. “Again May 22nd, here at 5:30 is going to be a briefing to talk about that and answer any questions that they may have. Those applications are also online at our website.”
Applications will be accepted at the City of Lima through June 5th.