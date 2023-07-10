LIMA, OH (WLIO)-
One man is dead after a motorcycle and a SUV crash in Lima on Monday evening.
According to the Lima Police Department, officers responded to a motorcycle and a SUV crash at the intersection of Brice Avenue and North Cole Street around 8 PM Monday evening. Upon arrival, they discovered that the motorcycle driver, 43-year old Jason Gannon, was dead at the scene. Officers learned that Gannon was traveling on North Cole Street when the SUV failed to properly stop and yield right of way. Officers also determined that Gannon was not wearing a helmet. No one has been cited at this time, and this incident remains under investigation.