Kyair Thomass and Kason Thomass

Kyair Thomass and Kason Thomass

OHIO (WLIO) - One of the five-month-old twins that were abducted in Columbus has been found according to police.

The baby was found safe at Dayton International Airport Tuesday morning. Authorities are looking in the area for the other baby. Nalah Jackson has been named as a person of interest. Columbus police report that Kyair and Kason Thomas were left in their seats in a running car while their mother walked into a pizza restaurant. She turned around and the car was gone. The vehicle is a black 2010 Honda Accord with a missing its front bumper and a torn temporary Ohio registration tag on the back bumper with a white sticker reading "Westside City Toys". If you have any information call police.

Nalah Tamiko Jackson

The suspect's name is Nalah Tamiko Jackson. The suspect is a Black female, age 24, is 5'7" tall, weighs 130 lbs, and has brown hair and brown eyes.
Black 2010 Honda Accord

The vehicle involved is a black 2010 Honda Accord

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.