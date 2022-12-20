OHIO (WLIO) - One of the five-month-old twins that were abducted in Columbus has been found according to police.
The baby was found safe at Dayton International Airport Tuesday morning. Authorities are looking in the area for the other baby. Nalah Jackson has been named as a person of interest. Columbus police report that Kyair and Kason Thomas were left in their seats in a running car while their mother walked into a pizza restaurant. She turned around and the car was gone. The vehicle is a black 2010 Honda Accord with a missing its front bumper and a torn temporary Ohio registration tag on the back bumper with a white sticker reading "Westside City Toys". If you have any information call police.
Press Release from Ohio Amber Alert:An Amber Alert has been issued by the Columbus Police Dept statewide.
Information as of: December 20, 2022 at 5:50 AM
Be on the lookout for an abducted child. On December 20, 2022 at 9:45 PM, OCCURRED ON 12/19/2022 @ 2145 HOURS AT 920 N HIGH STREET, COLUMBUS, OH 43215 AT DONATO’S PIZZA.
MOTHER OF MISSING VICTIMS STATED SHE WENT INTO DONATOS FOR A DOOR DASH ORDER, HAD THE VEHICLE RUNNING, AND WHEN SHE CAME OUT SHE OBSERVED THE SUSPECT FROM THE REAR AND WAS ONLY ABLE TO SEE THE SUSPECT WAS WEARING A DARK COLORED HOODIE AS SHE WAS GETTING INTO THE VEHICLE AND SPED OFF NORTHBOUND ON HIGH STREET. THE MOTHER OF THE VICTIMS STATED THE VEHICLE MAY HAVE TURNED EAST BOUND ON SECOND STREET.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Columbus Police Sexual Assault Detective Martin #2235 at 614-645-4701 or central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS(8477). You may remain anonymous.
UPDATE: One child has been located at Dayton International Airport. Vehicle is suspected to have been in a car accident as there is now heavy left side damage and purple paint transfer on the Honda.
The incident took place in Franklin County, OH on East 1St Avenue And N. High St in the city of Columbus 43201.
There are 2 victims:
Child #1's name is Kasson Thomass and the individual is missing. The child is a Black male, and has brown eyes. Last seen wearing a brown outfit.
Child #2's name is Kyair Thomass and the individual is missing. The child is a Black male, and has brown eyes. Last seen wearing a brown outfit.
The suspect's name is Nalah Tamiko Jackson. The suspect is a Black female, age 24, is 5'7" tall, weighs 130 lbs, and has brown hair and brown eyes.
The vehicle involved is a black 2010 Honda Accord. Missing a front bumper and has dent on the left rear quarter panel with a torn temp tag on the rear bumper. Vehicle pictured is not the actual picture of vehicle but one that is the correct make, year, model, and color.
Call or dial 911 if you see the child, the suspect or the vehicle. You can also call 1-877-AMBER-OH (1-877-262-3764) or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.