American Legion ride to raise money for Legacy Scholarship fund

Bikers from various parts of Ohio are riding across the state to raise money for scholarships. The American Legion riders made a stop at the Veterans Freedom Flag Monument to lay a wreath in memory of the military men and women who served and died for our country. This stop is part of a three-day ride to raise money for the Legacy Scholarship fund. The American Legion created the scholarship fund for children whose parents lost their lives while serving our country or for children post nine eleven veterans who were highly disabled during their service. The group has been picking up checks at different American Legion posts during their ride, but others are seeing the group and they want to help too.
“We stopped just North of Eaton to get gas. We have to use different gas stations because of the amount of bikes. While we are in the gas station, one of the truck drivers came up to us and asked us what we are doing and we explained that we were collecting money for the fallen soldiers,” says Mike Schrull, Commander, American Legion Riders. “He reached into his wallet and pulls out $5 and he gives us $5 and he says here put it toward the fund. It can’t get any better than that, you want to talk about bringing tears to your eyes, here is this truck driver, don’t know anybody is handing us $5 for the cause.”
The Legacy scholarship ride ended its ride on Sunday in Delaware, the checks they collected during the ride will be added to other donations from around the country during the American Legion’s National Convention.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.