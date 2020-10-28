An All Ability Playground unveiled at Camp Robin Rogers

Kids with disabilities in the area are getting a playground to enjoy.
In 2019, The Marimor Legacy Foundation joined with the Kiwanis Club of Lima, Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities, and The Arc of Allen County to build an All Ability Playground at Camp Robin Rogers (1090 S Conant Rd, Spencerville, OH 45887). The playground has slides, games, and a merry-go-round that a person in a wheelchair can ride.
They are planning to build another playground at the Board of Developmental Disabilities with a sensory-friendly area for children with autism and a small amphitheater. The playgrounds are also friendly for all people.
Esther Baldridge, the President of the Marimor Legacy Foundation said, “The really cool thing is it’s designed to be enjoyable for all people so that kids with disabilities can play with their brothers and sisters, they can come out here with their friends and they can all play together because the equipment is designed to be enjoyable for all.”
The second playground will be built in the spring of summer of 2021.