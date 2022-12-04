An Allen Co. woman takes a dream trip without leaving her yard

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - From her open bedroom window Amanda Markley was serenaded by a choir singing Christmas songs, as she looked over a taste of New York City built right in her backyard on Sugar Creek Road. Amanda was diagnosed with breast cancer when she was 29-year-old. After treatments and surgeries, her cancer went into remission. But a year ago, she got the news that the cancer has returned and another battle to fight it began.

"She has had two dreams. One was to watch her freshman son play high school basketball and the other one was to go to New York to see the Rockefeller Christmas tree" says Mandy Green, Amanda's friend and helped organize the special evening. "They have a trip planned for December 18th, all flights, hotels, everything paid for. But unfortunately, her health has declined and they are not going to make the trip."

